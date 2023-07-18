PH should form bigger alliance to enforce arbitral ruling: Hontiveros

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros said Monday that the Philippines should form bigger alliances with other countries that support its victory in the Hague Arbitral Tribunal to protect its sovereignty.

“I think we should continue to form the biggest alliance and formations of countries. We should include all the countries who support the Hague ruling and have regional formations because a bigger alliance is a better alliance,” Hontiveros said in Akbayan Party's Citizens' Assessment on the State of the Nation.

Hontiveros said the country should push for “multi-lateralism”and have an “interdependent policy”.

She said the Philippines should revive its alliance with the United States as equals as it continues to fight for the rights of fisherfolk, women and local government units (LGUs) which are being used as Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites.

Hontiveros also called out President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for being silent during the seventh anniversary of the ruling on July 12 and not directly condemning the incursions of China in the West Philippine Sea.

“Until now, we have not heard the President condemn the repeated disrespect of China to our sovereignty. Even if they keep traveling to the US, Europe and other countries, they still could not condemn the harassment and the bullying of the Chinese in our waters. Does this have to do with (former President Rodrigo Duterte) being best friends with China?” she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS