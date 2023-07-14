Metro Manila, three areas under yellow rainfall warning: Pagasa

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) maintained yellow warning alert over Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan and Zambales at 8 pm on Thursday.

Yellow warning, the lowest in Pagasa's color-coded alert system, means rainfall of 7.5 milimeters and 15 milimeters per hour is expected in one hour and likely to continue.

It means floods may be possible in low-lying areas. The warning will last until 11 pm, Pagasa said.

Rains began Wednesday due to the combined effect of a low pressure area and the southwest monsoon, causing floods in some areas in Metro Manila.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will affect Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Quezon. DMS