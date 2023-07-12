「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,900
$100=P5,510

7月12日のまにら新聞から

Doctor warns public not to drink rain water

［ 165 words｜2023.7.12｜英字 (English) ］

With a long water service interruption set to start Wednesday in several parts of the National Capital Region, a doctor warned people not to drink rain water so they will not run the risk of getting sick.

In the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing Tuesday, Rontgene Solante said the public must avoid rain water as a source of drinking water as they are considered to be contaminated.

"Rain water is exposed water. It is also considered to be contaminated. This means that it is not for drinking," said Solante, president of the Philippine College of Physicians.

"Even if we boil it, it is not good for drinking. It is really just for washing," he added. '' Different types of contamination and infection can grow in this type of water," he added.

Solante said water-borne diseases include typhoid fever, shigella, hepatitis A, cholera, rotavirus, and amoebiasis.

Daily water service interruption is expected to be felt by Maynilad customers in Caloocan, Malabon, Manila, Navotas, Quezon City, and Valenzuela. DMS

前の記事2023年7月12日 次の記事2023年7月12日