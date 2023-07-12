Doctor warns public not to drink rain water

With a long water service interruption set to start Wednesday in several parts of the National Capital Region, a doctor warned people not to drink rain water so they will not run the risk of getting sick.

In the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing Tuesday, Rontgene Solante said the public must avoid rain water as a source of drinking water as they are considered to be contaminated.

"Rain water is exposed water. It is also considered to be contaminated. This means that it is not for drinking," said Solante, president of the Philippine College of Physicians.

"Even if we boil it, it is not good for drinking. It is really just for washing," he added. '' Different types of contamination and infection can grow in this type of water," he added.

Solante said water-borne diseases include typhoid fever, shigella, hepatitis A, cholera, rotavirus, and amoebiasis.

Daily water service interruption is expected to be felt by Maynilad customers in Caloocan, Malabon, Manila, Navotas, Quezon City, and Valenzuela. DMS