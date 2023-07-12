Controlling inflation ''considered urgent'' by most Filipinos: Pulse Asia

A survey shows that most Filipinos said the need to control inflation is the urgent national concern.

Pulse Asia,in its June 19-23 survey released Tuesday, said: "The need to control inflation is the only national concern considered urgent by most Filipino adults".

The survey noted that "public opinion about urgent national concerns is virtually unchanged during the period March 2023 to June 2023."

In January, inflation was at 8.7 percent before it fell to 5.4 percent in June.

The survey said "63 percent of the country’s adult population" believes that "controlling the increase in the prices of basic commodities is an issue that the national administration must address immediately."

It also noted that the second on the list of the most urgent national concern "is increasing workers’ pay (at 44 percent) while creating more jobs as well as reducing poverty are considered urgent by almost a third of Filipino adults (garnering 31 percent and 30 percent, respectively)."

It also noted that a quarter or 25 percent have identified the need to fight graft and corruption in government as an urgent national concern.

Enforcing rule of law and addressing involuntary hunger both got 16 percent, while 15 percent went to providing assistance to farmers, it said. A 13 percent response was received for fighting criminality, and 11 percent for promotion of peace.

However, the survey also shows that 10 percent of respondents are concerned about the government helping small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Seven percent of respondents call for the reduction of the amount of taxes paid by citizens and stopping environmental degradation, six percent for defending national territorial integrity, while dealing with terroristic threats and protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers had a response of four percent. Robina Asido/DMS