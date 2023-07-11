France expresses concern over South China Sea incidents

The Embassy of France to the Philippines expressed concern over the recent incidents in the South China Sea where China was to have harassed Philippine Coast Guard ships on June 30.

"Following the recent incidents in the South China Sea, we express our concern and call for respect for international law and the resolution of disputes through dialogue," the Embassy said in a statement on Monday.

"We are resolutely opposed to any use of force or threat to do so. We recall, in this regard, the Arbitration award rendered under UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) on the 12th of July 2016," it added.

France added its voice to that of Japan, the United States and Germany in criticizing China's alleged harassment of Philippine Coast Guard ships that escorted the resupply mission for the military troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

Last week, the Western Command (Wescom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also expressed concern over the swarming of the Chinese vessels monitored during an air patrol operation over Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea in previous month.

Wescom noted that based on the monitoring in Iroquois Reef which is located south of the oil and gas-rich Recto Bank "from only 12 Chinese fishing vessels recorded back in February this year, their numbers have now risen to 47 as of June 12".

Wescom spokesperson Commander Ariel Coloma said “Recto Bank is a vital feature within the Philippine’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and China must cease its swarming of vessels to respect our sovereign rights".

Wescom also stressed that "simultaneously with this surge at Iroquois Reef, an increased presence of Chinese maritime assets has also been noted at Sabina Shoal."

"Three China Coast Guard (CCG) ships and two People's Liberation Army Navy vessels are regularly loitering there compared to two wooden resupply boats from the Philippines and two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS