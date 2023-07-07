Angat Dam nearing minimum operating level: NWRB

The water level of the Angat Dam is nearing its minimum operating level, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said.

As of Thursday, the dam’s water level is at 180.89 meters.

In a “Laging Handa” briefing, NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David, Jr. said that the level of the Angat Dam reached 181.22 meters on Wednesday, just one meter away from its minimum operating level.

“If the water level reaches below 180 meters, we will prioritize the water supply in Metro Manila from the Angat Dam, rather than the water that will be used for the irrigation and power sector,” David said.

David said there will be no adjustment in the water allocation to Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

“For now, we will not have an adjustment in the allocation but will monitor the development of the water level of the Angat Dam…we are continuously coordinating with the MWSS and NIA (National Irrigation Administration) on the possible adjustments we could make before it reaches a critical level,” he said.

David said that they are coordinating with the MWSS to improve water supply.

“We are looking at other water supply sources besides Angat Dam. We are coordinating with the MWSS to strengthen the operation of the water treatment facilities. We also allowed them to use deep wells as additional sources of water,” David said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS