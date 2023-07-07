PCG says China has become more aggressive in Ayungin Shoal

The situation in other parts of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) has improved except for Ayungin Shoal where China has become more aggressive as they have been sending more vessels within the area.

Despite the recent alleged harassment of Chinese vessels to Philippine Coast Guard ships that escorted the resupply mission for the troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre, Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said what is happening in Ayungin Shoal is different from the entire operation of the Chinese Coast Guard" in the entire West Philippine Sea.

"In some features of the Philippine Sea, we can already see some of the changes of behavior of the Chinese Coast Guard. Before, they were aggressive all over the West Philippine Sea," he said in a TV interview.

"Whenever they shadow us they always stay alongside the Philippine Coast Guard vessel with a very close you know distance but nowadays in other places whenever they shadow the PCG, they are now tailing us from behind," he added.

Tarriela said the behavior of the Chinese in other parts of the West Philippine Sea changed since the PCG started to expose their "harassments or bullying activities".

"Probably they are very conscious that there are, you know, cameras or camcorders to capture their harassment or bullying activity towards the Philippine Coast Guard vessels," he said.

However, Tarriela said the Chinese has increased its deployment as they become more aggressive in guarding the area of the Ayungin Shoal.

"Whenever we talk about Ayungin Shoal, this is the usual reaction of the Chinese government. They have always been very aggressive, they don't hesitate to carry out dangerous maneuvers. They deploy more Chinese Coast Guard vessels here whenever there is a naval operation ongoing in Ayungin shoal," he said.

When asked why the Chinese are more aggressive in the area of Ayungin shoal, Tarriela cited the statement of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs "that there is a red line in Ayungin shoal."

"In line with that statement of the Chinese government, probably this is the reason why they have been more aggressive in carrying out whatever actions that they are doing here," he said.

Tarriela refused to disclose the Philippine government's understanding on the "red line" mentioned by the Chinese official.

"I'm not in a proper authority to disclose whatever the understanding we have as to why they call it a red line," he said.

"This is a statement that came from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, it's up to them, for them to really explain why it is a red line for them," he added. Robina Asido/DMS