PCG ''expressed concerns'' on China efforts to allegedly block resupply to Ayungin Shoal

By Robina Asido

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ''expressed concerns'' over efforts of the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) to allegedly obstruct the resupply mission for the Filipino troops at a grounded vessel at Ayungin Shoal as well as the deployment of warships within the area.

"The PCG has expressed concerns regarding the behavior of the Chinese Coast Guard vessels (CCGVs). It appears that the CCGVs are exerting additional effort to prevent the PCG from reaching Ayungin Shoal," Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said Wednesday.

In his Twitter account, Tarriela said "this is evident from their (CCG) aggressive actions as soon as the PCG vessels approach within 12 nautical miles of the shoal" while they are escorting the vessels used to conduct the resupply mission of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on June 30.

"During the operation, the PCG was constantly followed, harassed, and obstructed by the significantly larger Chinese Coast Guard vessels at a distance of approximately 100 yards," he said.

"These CCGVs blatantly disregard the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs) in their attempts to obstruct passage and discourage the PCG vessels from approaching Ayungin Shoal," he added.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing, Tarriela noted that one of the three China Coast Guard with vow number 3103 "travelled all the way" to Ayungin shoal from Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough shoal.

"What is interesting about China Coast Guard 3103, it came from Bajo de Masinloc. They travelled all the way from Bajo de Masinloc to Ayungin Shoal to reinforce the two China Coast Guard vessels," he said.

"We have monitored three China Coast Guard vessels, we also monitored six Chinese maritime militia and two People's Liberation Army Navy vessels with bow numbers 629 and 620," he added.

Aside from the six Chinese maritime militia that allegedly attempted to block their way to Ayungin shoal, Tarriela also expressed concern over the presence of People Liberation Army Navy (PLA -N) vessels which were about nine nautical miles away from the shoal.

"The PCG is deeply concerned about the presence of two PLA-N vessels in Ayungin Shoal. This is particularly alarming as the Philippine Navy's naval operation is solely humanitarian in nature," he said.

"The Chinese have deployed their warships, raising even greater concerns. Nevertheless, the mission was successfully accomplished and the PCG vessels were able to safely return to their respective areas of operation," he added. DMS