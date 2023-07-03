Ambush of photojournalist was ''personal'': QC police head

The ambush of a photojournalist last week was due to ''personal'' reasons, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said Sunday.

“It (motive) was personal,” QCPD director Brig. Gen Nicolas Torre III told dzBB.

“We are still looking at suspects but we are still unsure if they did it. We are not just looking at it from the angle of him being part of the media. We are looking at all angles to ensure that we will arrest the right suspects and be able to file charges against them,” he added.

Remate Online photojournalist Joshua Abiad was heading home with his family in a vehicle when gunmen fired at them at the corner of Corumi St. and Gazan St., Barangay Masambong at 3:50 pm on Thursday, police reported

Abiad, his father, two relatives, and a bystander were wounded. Torre said

Torre said the Abiad case could be resolved soon since they had ''good developments''.

“We have good developments. We are pursuing a lead and evidence that could identify the suspects. This case would not take too long to resolve,” Torre said.

“Naturally, the suspects will be hiding but I don’t think they’ll be able to escape,” he said.

Torre said they provided police security for Abiad's family in their house and the hospital. Jaspearl Tan/DMS