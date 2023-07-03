Former First Lady Imelda Marcos marks 94th birthday

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos marked her 94th birthday on Sunday.

“Today, we celebrate 94 incredible years! Happy birthday, mom! Wishing you more years filled with joy, good health and abundant blessings,” said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his Facebook account Sunday.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos posted a family photo on Instagram where she is seated beside her mother-in-law captioned: “Happy birthday Mama Meldy!”

Senator Imee Marcos posted a video on Facebook showing how her mother was a “fashion icon”.

“On the birthday of my mom, let us get to know her better by looking back on the stories of her life. Happy birthday, Mom!” she said.

Imelda was First Lady from 1965 when her husband, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was first elected president, until 1986 when the family left for Hawaii due to a bloodless coup.

The former President passed away in Hawaii in 1989 and the Marcos family returned to the Philippines in 1991 where they regained their political foothold slowly.

The former First Lady was seen in the inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as president on June 30, 2022. Jaspearl Tan/DMS