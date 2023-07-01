「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

7月1日のまにら新聞から

QC police chief orders probe in shooting of photojournalist

2023.7.1｜英字 (English)

Quezon City's police chief ordered an investigation as the wounded in a shooting incident on Thursday where a photojournalist was injured rose to five.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III issued his directive following the shooting incident along Corumi St., corner Gazan St., Barangay Masambong around 3:50 pm.

Torre said wounded were Rene Joshua Abiad, 37 of Remate Online, his father Renato Abiad Jr. who drove the car, two minor relatives and Jeffrey Ngo Cao, a bystander who was hit by a stray bullet.

Despite his injury, Renato Abiad managed to drive and rushed themselves to the Capitol Medical Center.

Torre said a manhunt is being conducted against the suspects.

This is the second shooting incident involving a journalist in the National Capital Region after the death of broadcaster Percy Lapid in Las Pinas last year. Robina Asido/DMS

