Philippines-Japan advances security partnership

In a courtesy call on Thursday, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. received Koshikawa Kazuhiko, Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines during which they agreed on advancing both countries’ security partnership.

Following the signing of the Terms of Reference on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Activities between the two countries during the state visit to Japan of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last February, Teodoro noted the progress of defense relations between the Philippines and Japan since his former stint as the SND from 2007-2009.

Teodoro recalled that his first assignment at the time was to organize the 2009 ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Voluntary Demonstration of Response, a multilateral HADR event wherein Japan was among the participants.

Teodoro thanked Japan for being an partner in the AFP Modernization Program through the ongoing Air Surveillance Radars Project with the Philippine Air Force. He likewise expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Japan’s assistance in responding to the oil spill incident which affected communities in Regions IV-B and VI.

Meanwhile, Koshikawa lauded the close and robust partnership between the two countries. Recalling World War II, the Ambassador manifested his high regard for the Filipinos’ spirit of forgiveness and expressed hope that the strong bilateral ties of the Philippines and Japan could be a “force for good” and “best tribute for those who died during the war”.

Both officials explored the possibility of collaboration on the development of the Philippines’ self-reliant defense posture through research and development on defense equipment, systems, and other related technologies, as well as expertise exchange.

Teodoro also welcomed Japan’s Official Security Assistance (OSA) of which the Philippines was among the grantees. DND Defense Communications Service