Davao City police to file charges of child abuse vs three cops

Davao City police filed a criminal case against three policemen for pouring vinegar with chili on a private part of a 16-year-old boy in the province of Davao Occidental.

In a radio interview, Major Catherine Dela Rey, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said they filed "criminal charges under RA 7610 or special protection against child abuse were filed against at Davao Occidental provincial prosecutors office" last June 22.

In a statement, the Commission on Human Rights said its regional office is undertaking a motu propio investigation on the incident.

According to the CHR, the victim "was allegedly maltreated by three police officers when he went to a police station to report about the physical abuse he suffered at the hands of his father."

"Instead of getting the help he needed, the three officers on duty allegedly took the victim into a dark room, poured a solution of vinegar and chili on his private area, and reportedly threatened the victim to keep silent about the incident," it stated.

Dela Rey said aside from the criminal case, the three policemen were also "given 10 days to provide their counter affidavit for the preliminary investigation for their administrative case"

"The administrative case of the three was taken charge by the Provincial Internal Affairs Service of Davao Occidental through the motu proprio investigation especially because the incident was made public, it slightly affects the image of the PNP," she said.

Dela Rey said the three policemen that were relieved from their post were placed under the restrictive custody of the Provincial Mobile Force Company while their cases are ongoing.

"They were relieved from the 3rd Platoon Maneuver Company because they are assigned at the Provincial Mobile Force Company, they were relieved from their post and under restrictive custody of the Provincial Mobile Force Company while their administrative case is being heard and their criminal cases are ongoing," she said.

Dela Rey also assures the public that the PNP "will not tolerate the incident and will give the heaviest punishment for the three policemen."

"There are only a few of them that conduct foolishness, but we will not tolerate it if they report to us, we immediately conduct an investigation and we file criminal and administrative cases so that others will not imitate them," she added. Robina Asido/DMS