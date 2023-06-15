Abu Sayyaf leader in Basilan killed in clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? A Basilan-based leader of the Abu Sayyaf allegedly involved in a 2007 ambush in Tipo-tipo where 15 soldiers were killed, died in a clash with police.

Col. Carlos Madronio, Basilan police director, said in a report that Nurudin Muddalan alias Commander Not, was shot dead in a clash around 10 pm Tuesday in Sitio Kalang, Barangay Amaloy, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

Muddalan opened fire upon sensing the presence of policemen who were about to serve a warrant of arrest

The policemen returned fire fatally hitting Muddalan, Madronio said.

Recovered from Muddalan were an M-16 Armalite rifle with three long magazines loaded with 80 live ammunition and a bandolier.

The slain Abu Sayyaf leader was involved in the ambush of solders on June 25, 2022 in Sitio Tampat, Barangay Kaili, Al-Barka, Basilan.

Muddalan replaced Furuji Indama as Abu Sayyaf leader in Basilan when the latter was killed in an encounter with government troops in September 2020. DMS