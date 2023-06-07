Troops recover Indonesia teen from Abu Sayyaf in Basilan

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan ? Troops recovered an Indonesian teenager as they seized a camp of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) following a firefight in this province, military officials said Tuesday.

Col. Frederick Sales, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Basilan acting commander, said Ahmad Ibrahim Rullie alias Addih, 15, was rescued in the battle at Sitio Lobloban, Barangay Guiong, Sumisip, this province on Saturday.

He said Rullie is the son of late Rullie Rian Zeke alias Abbang Rullie, 35, and wife, Ulfah Handayani Saleh, 32, who were alleged perpetrators of the January 2019 bombing of Mount Carmel Cathedral in Jolo where 23 were killed. Sales said the teener was left behind by the fleeing Abu Sayyaf.

Sales said the clash happened while the troops were pursuing Abu Sayyaf bomber and Sulu-based sub-leader Mudzrimar Sawadjaan and Basilan-based sub-leader Pasil Bayali in Sitio Lobloban, Barangay Guiong.

Sales said that Sawadjaan brought Rullie with him when he recently fled from Sulu to evade the operations by the 1103rd Infantry Brigade.

Rullie was brought to a hospital by the troops for medical check-up, said Sales.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Western Mindanao Command chief, said because of his youth, they hope that ''with proper guidance and counseling, Rullie will be able to walk back on the right path and build a better future” DMS