Online stock market accounts reach 1.26 million in 2022: PSE

The number of online stock market accounts rose by 8.6 percent in 2022 to 1,258,907 accounts. Despite the muted growth in online accounts compared to previous years, the average value per online transaction rose by 33.2 percent to P 46,236.40 from P34,701.80 in 2021.

While close to 100,000 online accounts were added last year, its non-online counterpart recorded a decrease of 7,156 accounts to 453,827. Given this, the total stock market accounts registered in 2022 was at 1,712,734, up by 5.7 percent from 2021’s 1,620,017 accounts.

“The growth in accounts may have been subdued in 2022 but I expect an uptick in numbers again with the foray of new stock brokerage firms in the online trading space and the upcoming rollout of stock investing features in finance apps,” said PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon.

“The total number of stock market accounts was also affected by the clean-up of dormant accounts done by the trading participants,” Monzon added. The cleanup of inactive accounts was done in compliance with Republic Act No. 9160, the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The accounts were mostly owned by local retail investors as they held a little over 98 percent of the total stock market accounts. Institutional investors and foreign investors owned 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent of the total stock market accounts, respectively.

The Stock Market Investor Profile (SMIP) Report showed that there were slightly more female investors in 2022 at 50.2 percent. For online accounts, 51.0 percent were held by female investors while the rest are owned by their male counterparts.

A surge in accounts owned by investors in the 30 to 44 age range was recorded in 2022. About half of the retail accounts were held by investors in the 30 to 44 age group from a 33.9 percent share in 2021.

The 45 to 59 year old investors comprised 20.7 percent of accounts, followed by the 18 to 29 year olds at 18.7 percent and investors aged 60 and above at 10.8 percent. The ownership by age of online accounts mirrored that of total retail accounts with the 30 to 44 age group taking up the largest share at 55.7 percent of online accounts.

The 18 to 29 year old investors followed registering a 20.8 percent share. Meanwhile, the 45 to 59 age bracket held 18.4 percent of the online accounts and the 60 and above age group owned five of online accounts.

Investors with an annual income of less than P500,000.00 annually made up 53.5 percent of retail accounts and 72.9 percent of online retail accounts.

Those who earn an annual income of P500,000.00 to P1 million had a 25.6 percent and 13.6 percent share in retail accounts and online retail accounts, respectively. Investors whose annual income is above P1 million comprised 20.9 percent of retail investors and 13.6 percent of online investors.

In terms of location, Metro Manila continued to have the biggest number of retail investors at 81.5 percent, trailed by Luzon 10.7 percent, Visayas at 3.7 percent and Mindanao at 2.5 percent. Investors based overseas accounted for 1.7 percent of retail investors. Foreign nationals with investments in the local market were mostly Chinese, American, Japanese, Korean and Taiwanese. Corporate Communications Department