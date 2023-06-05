''Significant volcanic smog'' reported in Taal Volcano: Phivolcs

Steam-rich plumes that rose to 3,000 meters above Taal Volcano produced ''significant volcanic smog'', the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Sunday.

A total of 5,831 tonnes per day of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emission from the Taal Main Crater was recorded last June 1, which was higher than last month’s average of 3,556 tonnes/day.

Volcanic smog was reported Sunday morning by residents of the Municipalities of Balete, Laurel, and Agoncillo, Batangas.

Phivolcs said volcanic smog ''consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as SO2 which is acidic and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract with severities depending on the gas concentrations and durations of exposure.''

People with health conditions such as asthma, lung disease and heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women, and children may be sensitive to volcanic smog, said Phivolcs.

Phivolcs said alert level 1 prevails over Taal Volcano, which means that it is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest nor ceased the threat of eruptive activity.

Entry into TVI, Taal’s permanent danger zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, are prohibited, said Phivolcs. DMS