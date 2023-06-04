Japan Coast Guard reaffirms further collaboration with Philippines, US coast guards

On Saturday, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) together with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the US Coast Guard (USCG) held a trilateral working-level meeting.

Embassy of Japan Charges d’affaires ad interim Matsuda Kenichi, director for CG International Cooperation, JCG HQ, Captain Atsushi Miura, USCG Cutter Stratton, Captain Brian Krautler, and PCG Vice Admiral Rolando Punzalan Jr. were present during the event.

JCG Commandant Admiral Shohei Ishii and Pacific Area Commander Vice Admiral Andrew Tiongson delivered the video message.

During the meeting, the three countries’ coast guards affirmed the importance of cooperation towards the realization of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

The JCG, PCG and USCG agreed on the necessity of conducting periodical exercises in order to ensure the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region.

The three agencies concurred to continue trilateral efforts in human resource development, highlighting the importance of joint trainings. They have also agreed to closer information exchange, and confirmed further coordination for expanded cooperation in various fields.

In light of the recent MT Princess Empress oil spill, the PCG thanked cooperation of Japan and the US in Mindoro. In turn, the coast guards of both countries expressed their readiness to provide utmost support and willingness to cooperate in similar happenings in the future.

The JCG, PCG and USCG will be conducting their trilateral maritime exercises from June 5 to 7.

The trilateral maritime exercise aims to strengthen interoperability between the JCG, PCG, and USCG through communication exercises, maneuvering drills, photo exercises, maritime law enforcement training, search and rescue (SAR), and passing exercises. Japan Information and Culture Center