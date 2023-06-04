US Coast Guard says it had interaction with Chinese ship on the way to Manila

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed an alleged interaction with Chinese Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea while on its way to Manila to join the "Kaagapay" exercise with the Philippines and Japan.

"For the United States our last stop is Singapore. It is the maritime crossroad of the world so we have interacted since we've been out in the Western Pacific and all of our interactions have been safe and professional," Capt. Brian Krautler, USCG Cutter Stratton Commanding Officer said in a press conference in Manila on Saturday.

Because of their ongoing anti-piracy patrol operation, Capt. Miura Atsushi, director of Japan Coast Guard International Cooperation, refused to comment on the same question about the Chinese ship that shadowed their vessel when they were on their way to Manila.

"With regards to the question of possible shadowing of other countries vessels, with regards to our patrol ship Akitsushima, I'd like to refrain from making a comment. This is because we are in the midst of conducting anti piracy patrol and for that reason we are not able to make a comment," he said.

Miura explained that Akitsushima which performed anti-piracy patrol while on its way to Manila will continue the same operation on their way back to Japan after its participation in the "Kaagapay" trilateral exercise in the Philippines that will run until June 7.

"With regards to the voyage of our patrol vessel Akitsushima, this is something that we conduct twice a year," he said, referring to the anti-piracy patrol.

"This is the regular route that we take as sea lanes and so we don't encroach upon jurisdiction areas of other countries as to the specific route taken because it is anti-piracy patrol exercise I will have to refrain from mentioning the specific," he added.

The United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Stratton and Japan Coast Guard patrol ship Akitsushima arrived at Pier 15 in South Harbor on Thursday morning. This signalled the start of the week-long trilateral maritime exercises between the coast guards of the three states.

Following their arrival in Manila, Krautler said the PCG, USCG and JCG conducted activities to establish trust and cooperation between their personnel.

"This last couple days has really been focused on establishing trust on how we operate at sea and the next couple of days will be an opportunity to show that off as we actually operate together," he said.

Miura said "through this training what the JCG hopes to achieve is a closer mutual understanding as well as interoperability" with the Filipino and American counterpart.

"We believed that the most important point is to maintain maritime order. In order to do so, there are limitation in what one country's coast guard can do and so this kind of joint training being undertaken by Philippines, US and Japan this time will contribute greatly in maintaining into maritime order," he added.

Philippine Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Operation, Vice Admiral Rolando Punzalan Jr. said during trilateral working-level meeting the three coast guards acknowledge the importance of conducting the trilateral exercise periodically.

"The cooperation among the Japan, US and Philippine Coast Guard agencies plays a vital role in promoting openness, transparency, freedom of navigation, and overflight, and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"In this context, our coast guard agencies have recognized the necessity of conducting periodic exercises among the U.S, Japan and the Philippines in accordance with International law to enhance the capabilities and interoperability of the three coast guard organizations to contribute to efforts to support and sustain a stable, safe, and secure Indo-Pacific region", he added. By Robina Asido/DMS