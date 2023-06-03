Five, including alleged members of Daulah Islamiyah, killed in Lanao del Sur

Five people, including alleged members of Daulah Islamiyah. were killed while at least three others were wounded in a firefight with military forces in Lanao del Sur on Wednesday, a military official said Friday.

Maj. Andrew Linao, public information office chief of the Western Mindanao Command, said the troops from the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion engaged an undetermined number of DI-Lanao members under Abu Zacariah during a combat operation in Barangay Piangologan, Marogong, Lanao del Sur.

Linao said the military nabbed three other members of the local terrorist group who were two minors and one female while scouring the encounter site following the clash.

"Operating troops also recovered one AR-15 Bushmaster, two M16A1 rifles, one R4 rifle, four long magazines for 5.56mm, three commercial radios, 70 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, one improvised explosive device set, one logbook diagram for improvised explosive device (IED), three cellular phones, three backpacks with personal belongings, and assorted foodstuffs," he said.

Maj. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of Joint Task Force ZamPeLan, said one soldier also was killed while three others were wounded during the encounter.

"Their identities are withheld pending notification to their next of kin. The wounded soldiers are now in stable condition and recuperating in the hospital," he said.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Commander of Western Mindanao Command, commended the troops of Joint Task Force ZamPeLan for continuously employing more pressure on the remaining local terrorists in their area of operation.

Galido also extended his sympathy to the bereaved families of the soldier who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the clash and asked the terrorist group members to surrender to avoid further casualties. Robina Asido/DMS