DAR to give 450 land titles to beneficiaries after resolving Hacienda Tinang case

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will distribute 450 land titles to beneficiaries after the nearly three decade case of Hacienda Tinang in Concepcion, Tarlac has been resolved.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III made this announcement in a Palace briefing on Tuesday.

“We are happy to inform everybody that (with) our formula of multiple shuttle diplomacy and constantly holding dialogue with the stakeholders, finally we were able to resolve this case and we have released a decision on the Hacienda Tinang case,” Estrella said.

The wonderful thing about it is that after we released the decision on this case, no one filed an appeal, no one protested. And as a matter of fact, this is final and executory since no one filed an appeal or protested…our director has already issued or is about to issue already a writ of execution,” he added.

Estrella said 450 land titles equivalent to 200 hectares will be distributed to families of farmers.

“Maybe in a matter of two weeks time, we will distribute land titles so there won’t be any issues and again, we will be able to forge peace and prosperity to our farmers,” he said.

The case was a struggle of ownership between two farmer groups over Hacienda Tinang and it had been pending for less than three decades, Estrella said.

Estrella is also scheduled to sign the resolution of 200 cases on Wednesday.

“By tomorrow, because I am set to sign the resolution of another 200 more cases. We will reach 1,200 resolved cases,” he said.

He said that around 2,300 agrarian reform cases are pending in the Department of Agrarian Reform Adjudication Board while 2,400 Agrarian Law Implementation cases are pending under the office of the secretary. Jaspearl Tan/DMS