Two Israeli-made fast attack interdiction craft to patrol West Philippine Sea

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said two Israeli-made fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) that was commissioned during the 125th anniversary of the Philippine Navy on Friday will be used to patrol the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos noted that aside from external defense cooperation the BRP Domingo Deluana (PG905) and the BRP Gener Tinangag (PG903) may also be used for humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations of the military.

"Oh yes, oh yes. We really use all of that for patrol, not just in the West Philippine Sea but also in civil defense," he said.

"Since they have already been commissioned then it will really be included in the inventory of our patrol vessels, it will be used both for the defense from external forces and also for civil defense to assist in times of disaster in the Philippines," he added.

Marcos also stressed the vital role of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in responding to disaster hit areas.

"Like now we are talking and preparing for the typhoon and of course, our Armed Forces plays always a very important part when it comes to search and rescue, as well as in the delivery of relief," he said.

With the commissioning of the two vessels, Marcos said the government is looking "forward to the completion of the AFP Modernization Program, more especially Horizon 3, which is significantly devoted to the naval aspect of our military operations."

"This endeavor will pave the way for the holistic transformation of our AFP into a stronger, modern and formidable organization. By then, the AFP will be more effective in its military aims and more responsive to our national goals," he said.

Marcos said the Philippine Navy "serves not only as valiant guardians of our seas and shores, but peaceful emissaries as well."

"Highly disciplined and experienced in international engagements, it adheres to the [internationally] recognized codes of conduct, such as the UNCLOS and the recently approved ASEAN Guidelines of Maritime Interaction," he said.

"In this light, it plays a significant role in our collective effort to nurture friendly international relations, by fostering mutual trust and confidence, freedom of navigation and overflight, and of course, safety of our seas," he added.

As it sails on towards the next century, Marcos said "the Philippine Navy remains ever relevant in our nation-building, and continues to be indispensable to the attainment of the aspiration of a more comfortable and secure way of life for all Filipinos." Robina Asido/DMS