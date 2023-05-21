Magnitude 4.8 quake hits Romblon

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit the province of Romblon on Saturday morning.

The earthquake that is tectonic in origin with a depth of four kilometers was monitored at 14 kilometers, southwest of Odiongan around 8:40 am.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded Instrumental Intensity Two over Malay, Aklan and Pandan in Antique and intensity one in Ibajay and Malinao, both in Aklan due to the quake.

Based on reports, Intensity Five was felt at the epicenter of the tremor in Odiongan, Romblon.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were expected following the quake that was monitored near the shoreline of the province. Robina Asido/DMS