Metro Manila water supply may be affected by problem in Laguna Lake: MWSS official

Availability of clean water in Metro Manila may be affected due to a problem in Laguna Lake, a Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) official said on Saturday.

"The problem right now, the challenges that we experience in Laguna Lake is that the water quality is really not good. And if the people are throwing their waste in the lakeshore, the water becomes turbid," he said.

"Eutrophication may occur because of this. It is the algae that lives in the water and it clogs our water treatment," he added.

MWSS Division Manager Patrick Dizon said if the problem of the water quality in Laguna Lake worsens, the amount of clean water in the National Capital Region may reduce.

"What is happening right now, every time there is an interruption we are doing operational maintenance in the plant, like when there are clogging or pumps that are not operational due to maximum usage, " he said.

Dizon said the MWSS will be constructing additional water treatment facilities to prevent supply interruption in the affected areas.

"Right now we are implementing the construction of additional water treatment (facilities), to increase the water supply in the affected areas that are receiving water from Putatan water treatment," he said.

Dizon also mentioned that the MWSS is also coordinating with the Public Utility Board of Singapore for a technology that may be used for water treatment.

"They will arrive here in Manila next week to investigate or assess the plant of Maynilad in Putatan, Muntinlupa and to ask for guidance on what should be corrected in the operation or right technology to be used based on the quality of water," he said.

"We are waiting for a third party expert from Singapore because Singapore is now using wastewater though we already have a pilot project now in Parañaque New Water Treatment Plant," he added. Robina Asido/DMS