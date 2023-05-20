Man shoots neighbors who complained about noisy dog
A man shot his two neighbors who complained about the former's dog in
Trece Martires City, Cavite on Thursday.
Cavite police director Col. Christopher Olazo said a manhunt is ongoing for the suspect.
Probers said two persons faced the suspect about the latter's noisy dog.
An argument ensued and the man pulled out a handgun and shot the two persons several times. He fled while the victims were rushed to a hospital where they remain in critical condition. DMS