Man shoots neighbors who complained about noisy dog

A man shot his two neighbors who complained about the former's dog in

Trece Martires City, Cavite on Thursday.

Cavite police director Col. Christopher Olazo said a manhunt is ongoing for the suspect.

Probers said two persons faced the suspect about the latter's noisy dog.

An argument ensued and the man pulled out a handgun and shot the two persons several times. He fled while the victims were rushed to a hospital where they remain in critical condition. DMS