Three foreigners, two Filipinos arrested for alleged scam in Pasig

Three foreigners and two Filipinos allegedly operating a crypto currency scam were arrested in Pasig City on Wednesday.

Arrested were Israelis Shay Semo and Chen Keren, American Aron Dermer and Filipinos Krizzia Garcia and Marie Mizukami.

During the raid, the suspects were caught while conducting online fraud where their chat scripts and conversations were seen in their system units.

The five were arrested by operatives of the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) at their office around 6:58 pm.

Police implemented a warrant to search, seize and examine computer data issued by Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 148 Judge Andres Soriano.

Capt. Michelle Sabino, ACG spokesperson, said the operation was based on a tip from a confidential informant.

“The three foreigners are the maintainers and owners,'' Sabino told reporters.

The two Filipinos are searching for possible victims, she added. DMS