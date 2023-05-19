Australia ODA to Philippines to increase for 2023-2024

Australian Finance Minister Penny Wong announced that Australia’s Official Development Assistance to the Philippines would increase to an estimated 89.9 million Australian dollar in 2023-2024 to support programs.

These include cooperation on shared priorities including inclusive economic growth, education, training and scholarships, disaster and climate resilience, and peace and stability in Mindanao, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

This is in addition to a 10.95 million Australian dollars\ commitment to support the Philippines to establish a new immunization information system and a strengthened laboratory network and surveillance system, addressing disruptions to routine immunization during the pandemic.

Both sides reaffirmed mutual commitment to supporting the Philippines’ 2027-2028 candidature and Australia’s 2029-2030 candidature for the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Wong exchanged views on the region, including the South China Sea, and agreed on the importance of securing a region that is open, stable and prosperous, where sovereignty is respected and where States operate in accordance with agreed rules and norms.

Manalo and Wong reiterated the importance of all states adhering to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Manalo acknowledged Australia’s strong support for the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award.

Wong reaffirmed Australia’s steadfast commitment to ASEAN centrality and ASEAN-led architecture.

The two ministers welcomed the Quad’s commitment to support a peaceful and stable, rules-based region with ASEAN at the center. through its efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific as well as support for the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

The two ministers look forward to continued transparent discussion on AUKUS particularly on its objective to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. DFA