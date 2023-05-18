Australia seeks to elevate ties with Philippines to strategic partnership

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Thursday said she aims to elevate her country's relationship with the Philippines into a strategic partnership during her four-day visit to the country.

In an interview with CNN, Wong said she plans to uplift the relationship between the two countries which are “very close partners” from comprehensive to strategic one.

“A key outcome of the visit will be to progress the uplifting of our relationship from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership, one that really demonstrates the value we each accord to each other, the importance of the relationship and I think reflects more appropriately who we really are to each other. So, we will take forward what our two leaders agreed, President Marcos and our Prime Minister, and we will work to make sure we can elevate the relationship to a strategic partnership,” Wong said.

Wong expressed optimism that the elevation of the Australia and Philippines’ bilateral ties could lead to more practical outcomes like joint training.

“I'm hopeful that when we have an agreement for the elevation of the relationship to the strategic partnership, some of these issues, we can work through a practical demonstration of some of the issues you've raised,” she said.

“So, I'm hopeful that those discussions will yield even more practical outcomes. But as you correctly identify, we each bring something different to the table. You obviously do have firsthand expertise in jungle and urban warfare and urban conflict. So, these are things that are useful training for our personnel and vice versa, but with different, different skills from the Australian side. So, it's great to work with you,” she added.

She said Australia deems the Philippines as a very important partner and a very important player in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

According to Wong, the country’s national interest in defending its territory in the West Philippine Sea is closely aligned to Australia’s national interest.

“Well, our national interest, I believe, aligns with your national interests very closely. And that is we all want a region that is stable, peaceful and prosperous. And we all want a region in which rules ameliorate the exercise of power. And it is through that that countries can maintain their sovereignty and their capacity to make their own decisions,” she said.

Wong said Australia will continue to support the Philippines in upholding the Hague tribunal ruling which states that the country has sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea and has jurisdiction over 200 nautical miles of the exclusive economic zone.

“We don't want a region which is dominated to an extent where other countries cannot make their own decisions. And so for us, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea is important. It matters, and as I know it does to Philippines, it's about safeguarding your resources, it's about safeguarding your sovereignty. And we want to work with you and others on that,” Wong said.

Wong will be staying in the Philippines until May 19 Friday.

She is scheduled to meet her Philippine counterpart, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. Jaspearl Tan/DMS