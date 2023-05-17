「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

5月17日のまにら新聞から

DOH preparing for rollout of bivalent vaccines for COVID-19

［ 151 words｜2023.5.17｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday preparations have begun to roll out bivalent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines as the first batch of 391,000 doses are expected to arrive next week.

In a press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are coordinating with local government units (LGUs) to discuss the guidelines.

"This week, we will be busy with our implementing units as we are starting to orient them (LGUs) on how to rollout these bivalent vaccines to our priority groups," said Vergeire.

She said the 391,000 doses of bivalent vaccines are expected to arrive next week.

"These bivalent vaccines, which is around 391,000 doses, will be arriving, hopefully, by next week already. The donor country has committed that, by next week, hopefully, we’ll receive it already," said Vergeire.

"We are pushing for these doses so that we can already provide additional protection, especially to our vulnerable population," she added. DMS

