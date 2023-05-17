P3.5 million worth of vape products seized in operations vs unauthorized sales of e-cigarettes: DTI

A total of P3.5 million worth of vape products were confiscated amid the intensified operation against the unauthorized selling of electronic cigarettes, a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) official said.

"For online sellers, we have issued 21,708 notices of violations to stop them, and we really file cases against this seller," Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Tuesday.

"In physical stores in Metro Manila we have inspected 516 vape stores, of course it will increase overtime due to our intensified operations but the volume that was confiscated so far, the value was around 3.5 million pesos," she added.

Castelo said aside from unauthorized selling, the confiscated vape product includes items that violate the restriction stated under the law.

"We started last December 28. Immediately right after the IRR (implementing rules and regulation) on vape became effective," she said.

"There are many stores that were closed because all of their vape products violate the law like what happened in Valenzuela, we did not confiscate because we ordered the store closure," she added.

Castelo said those who violate the Republic Act No. 11900 or also known as the "Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act" may face a minimum penalty of P10,000.

"Those who will be caught selling, buying because the PNP (Philippine National Police) has intensified their operation against those who use vape outside, there is a penalty of 10,000 pesos and imprisonment for minors, of course DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) will take care of it," she said.

"The penalty of those who sell within the perimeters of school is 100,000 (pesos) for the first offense; for those that without graphic health warning or textual health warning, the penalty starts at two million pesos," she added. Robina Asido/DMS