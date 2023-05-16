PCG lays five buoys in WPS, Ano hopes more can be deployed

Following the successful laying of five buoys in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano expressed hope that the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will continue to deploy buoys in other maritime features in the country's territorial waters.

"It is worth noting that Admiral (Artemio) Abu is the only PCG Commandant who has taken the initiative of deploying ten buoys in the WPS. However, please do not sit on your laurels yet. I earnestly hope that the PCG continues to deploy buoys in other maritime features in the WPS throughout the remainder of your term, Art," Ano said in his speech during the arrival of the PCG vessels and personnel involved in the buoy laying operations last week.

"Let us show that we promote and support safe and peaceful freedom of navigation. More than that, we are serious and determined to take care and protect our rights, territory and sovereignty," he added.

Ano said four PCG ships and one Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel were involved in the installation of buoys in Patag, Balagtas, Panata, Kota, and Julian Felipe in the West Philippine Sea.

"These cardinal buoys will indicate the direction of safe waters to prevent passing ships from running aground in these shallow areas. Consequently, the installation of buoys with the Philippine flag further signifies the country’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction over our EEZ," he said.

"This act of marking the boundaries with our national flag signals our unwavering resolve to safeguard our aquatic borders and resources. Furthermore, it underscores our adherence to global statutes, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which acknowledges coastal states' entitlement to manage their EEZs," he added.

Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said during the laying of the last buoy at the vicinity waters near Julian Felipe Reef the PCG vessel was followed by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel with a distance of about 2 nautical miles.

During the Laging Handa public briefing on Monday, Vice Admiral Joseph Coyme, PCG - Maritime Safety Services Command chief confirmed that the five other buoys that were installed by the PCG last year over the waters of Lawak, Likas, Parola and Pag-asa (with two buoys) still remain in the area.

"We have conducted using our PCG caravan, it’s an aircraft from Manila going directly to Pag-asa and from Pag-asa going to Puerto Princesa. The purpose is to conduct maritime domain awareness flight and to conduct aerial surveillance and we include the aerial surveillance to check and verify and confirm the locations," he said.

"We're happy and we saw that the buoys we installed last year remain intact, the same positions where they were laid last year," he added.

Coyme said this year's installation of buoys is the third batch after the first three 30 footer ocean buoys were laid at the Philippine Rise in 2019.

He also noted they are planning to install more but he still refuses to give specific details as it is still being discussed by the government.

"We're thinking of another place which is very important to our fishermen and for operational security purposes, I cannot divulge the details yet because we have to discuss it carefully, of course in consultation with the National Task Force West Philippine Sea," he added. Robina Asido/DMS