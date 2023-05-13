JICA, Cebu City, MCWD marks launch of project to improve quality of Cebu water and hygenic environment

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) recently handed over the grant agreement to Cebu City and Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) aimed at enhancing septage management through a two billion Japanese yen JICA grant.

The Project for the Septage Management of Metro Cebu Water District will involve the construction of a 430 m3 septage treatment facility and provision of vacuum trucks, and operating system for septage management.

In the Philippines, the Clean Water Act of 2004 requires all local government units operating without piped sewerage systems to implement septage management.

When septic tanks are not managed, water can get contaminated and consequently it may lead to deterioration of living environment and hygienic environment.

JICA has been supporting the Philippines in addressing this need through cooperation in environment management including water supply and sanitation projects in areas such as Cebu and Boracay. JICA Philippines