GCash to restore operations within the day

By Robina Asido

The online mobile wallet service "GCash", which is used by many Filipinos, begun restoring its operation on Tuesday following the glitch on its application on Monday.

In a radio interview, Gilda Maquilan, Gcash Vice President for Communication said GCash is targeting to fully restore their operation to all their users within the day.

"The operation of GCash is being restored gradually. There are users who can now access (their account). Our target is within the day that we reach 100 percent, we know that all of our users need their GCash for their transactions," she said.

Maquilan said GCash is conducting an investigation following the complaints they have received on Monday.

"We were having our regular maintenance of our app when it happened yesterday, when we received complaints from our customers we used it as an opportunity to investigate," she said.

"What we are doing now is we reconcile complaints. Let's just give it some time because we would like to address all the complaints," she added.

Maquilan confirmed that there was no hacking incident happened on Tuesday

"Definitely there was no hacking incident. It is just that if we have a transaction or complaints we check and investigate it. I just can't disclose the full details because it is still ongoing at this point, and we are also coordinating with our bank partners for the full investigation," she said.

In its advisory issued on Tuesday morning, GCash noted that there were "some customers may have experienced a deduction in their GCash account yesterday (Monday)."

"We apologize for the inconvenience. Yesterday, some customers may have noticed a deduction in their GCash accounts. We assure you that an adjustment in their balance will be made within the day, and that funds will remain safe and secure with GCash. Thank you for your understanding!," it stated.

"Any deduction from a GCash account will be adjusted before 3pm today," it added. DMS