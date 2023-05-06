Sandiganbayan 4th Division denies Imelda bid to regain properties

The fourth division of Sandiganbayan denied on Thursday the motion for reconsideration filed by the mother and sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to regain their properties.

The motion of reconsideration dated February 17, 2023 was filed by former First Lady Imelda Marcos and Irene Marcos-Araneta following the resolution issued by the court on January 25, 2023, denying the motion of the issuance of a writ of execution to recover their properties seized by the government in 1986.

In their motion for reconsideration the Marcoses prayed for the Court to partially reconsider the "resolution and to grant the execution pending appeal of the indicated assets or properties", including the "frozen account, surrendered by virtue of compromise agreements, the sequestered (but) not in the Presidential Commission on Good Governance (PCGG's) custody, and sequestered under the PCCG's control and supervision."

The May 4 court decision states that the motion of reconsideration was "denied for lack of merit".

"A motion for reconsideration should be denied when the same only constitutes a rehash of issues previously put forward. A careful reading of the defendants motion shows that they did not present any new arguments which would warrant a reconsideration of the Court's resolution dated 25 January 2023," it stated.

"Nevertheless, after thoughtful consideration thereof, as well as the records of this case, the Court still does not find any cogent reason to overturn its earlier pronouncement," it added. Robina Asido/DMS