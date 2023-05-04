NWRB to reduce water allocation from Angat for irrigation next week

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said the water allocation from Angat Dam for irrigation will be suspended starting next week.

In a television interview, NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. confirmed that the water allocation for irrigation has been reduced until it will be suspended on May 10.

"By May 10 the harvest period will end and by that time they no longer need (water), that is why the NWRB decided to temporarily suspend the release of water for irrigation," he said.

David explained that the volume of water needed for irrigation is high during the start of cropping season and it will be lessened towards the end of the cycle until the harvest season.

"That is the situation right now for Bulacan and Pampanga, because they are in harvesting period or what they call as terminal drainage. Their need for irrigation has reduced. In fact for the month of May, based on our coordination with (National Irrigation Administration) NIA in Bulacan and Pampanga they only need irrigation up to May 10," he said.

"The irrigation they need now is lower than the supply they needed before. The allocation last month was 30 cubic meter while now it is just almost 10 cubic meter, and according to the NIA they only need the water supply until May 10," he added.

David said following the declaration of El Nino by Pagasa, the NWRB is preparing for the next cropping season which will start next month.

"Right now, we are looking at their need for the next cropping season by June," he said.

David also noted that the NWRB is coordinating with the concerned government agencies to prepare for the possible effect of El Nino in the coming months.

"We are coordinating with the MWSS and NIA to implement necessary preparations like in the MWSS, their recovery of additional water, aside from Angan Dam we need to augment our water supply," he said.

"Like the deep wells, the MWSS allow its use and the treatment facilities in Laguna lake and in Marikina river. The MWSS is now prepared in case it will be needed to help augment the water supply," he added. Robina Asido/DMS