HIV cases reach highest since 2021 in March

New human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases reached its highest in two years, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

In the HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines, the DOH said there are 2,078 new HIV cases reported in March.

"The average number of people newly diagnosed with HIV per day is at 54 in 2023," said the DOH.

This marked the first time HIV cases were over 2,000 new cases in a month since 2021.

The March number surpassed 1,537 cases in March 2022, or 35 percent higher. DMS