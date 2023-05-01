BI relaunches airport operations updates for weekends, holidays

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that they will resume posting airport operations updates on social medial.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, they have received good feedback on the initiative when they initially implemented it during the holy week.

The BI will be using the agency’s social media platforms to post photos of their operations to update the traveling public during weekends and holidays.

“Similar to traffic reports on the roads, our updates will allow departing passengers to see if there is congestion so they can prepare for it,” he stated.

Tansingco also reminded departing passengers to check in at least three hours prior to their flight, and proceed directly to the immigration area for clearance.

If planning to enjoy the other facilities of the airport, the BI suggests that travelers arrive earlier to have ample time for departure clearance and other leisurely activities inside the terminal.

Tansingco reported that another 147 immigration officers are set to be deployed at the BI airports and different offices nationwide, after their training under the Philippine Immigration Academy.

The updates may be viewed on the BI’s facebook pages at facebook.com/officialbureauofimmigration and facebook.com/immigration.helpline.ph. BI News