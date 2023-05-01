「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

5月1日のまにら新聞から

28 rescued, four missing as dive yacht sinks off Tubattaha: PCG

［ 109 words｜2023.5.1｜英字 (English) ］

Twenty-eight people were rescued while four remained missing as dive yacht M/Y Dream Keeper sank off Tubattaha, Palawan at 6:49 am Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, told dzBB that the four missing were the dive master, the yacht owner and two more passengers.

Four of the rescued persons were Chinese, Balilo added.

He said the PCG has begun investigating why the yacht sank.Balilo said the rescued passengers were placed on BRP Teresa Magbanua where they were brought to Puerto Princesa.

The ship came from Cebu Saturday night, 24 Oras Weekend reported late Sunday but a squall hit the area Sunday morning. DMS

