Chinese Coast Guard, PLA Navy ships harass PCG vessels: spokesman

Chinese Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy ships harassed Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels patrolling in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend, a PCG spokesperson said Friday.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for West Philippine Sea, said the harassment started when "a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessel with bow number 549 crossed paths with the PCG vessels" on April 21.

"The confrontation took place at a distance of seven nautical miles from Pag-asa Island. The encounter began when the Chinese gray ship challenged the presence of the PCG vessels over the radio and directed them to leave the area," he said.

"The Chinese navy issued a warning to the PCG, suggesting that failure to comply might 'cause problem'," he added.

Tarriela said the PCG vessels did not back down and responded by asserting their rights to carry out operations within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island and asked the Chinese navy to leave the area immediately.

Following that incident, two Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels also intercepted PCG vessels that were in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal on the morning of April 23.

Tarriela said "CCG vessel 5201 and 4202 exhibited aggressive tactics towards BRP Malapascua and BRP Malabrigo, respectively."

"CCG vessel 5201 was reported to have carried out dangerous maneuvers near BRP Malapascua, maintaining a perilous distance of only 50 yards. This close proximity posed a significant threat to the safety and security of the Philippine vessel and its crew," he said.

"Meanwhile, the CCG vessel 4202 persistently followed BRP Malabrigo at a distance of 700 yards, closely monitoring its movements," he added.

The two 44-meter PCG vessels from Japan were ordered to carry out a seven-day maritime patrol in the West Philippine Sea from April 18 to 24.

As part of the patrol, BRP Malapascua and BRP Malabrigo patrolled the waters off Sabina Shoal, Iroquois Reef, Lawak, Patag, Likas, Parola, Pag-asa, Tizzard Bank, Julian Felipe Reef, and Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Tarriela said throughout the mission, the PCG vessels identified over 100 alleged Chinese Maritime Militia vessels aside from People's Liberation Army Navy corvette class and two China Coast Guard ships.

"Eighteen Chinese maritime militia vessels were detected near Sabina Shoal. Despite the numerous radio challenges by the two PCG vessels, the CMM did not respond or comply with the order to leave the area immediately," he said.

However, Tarriela noted that "four additional CMM vessels, which appeared to be engaged in fishing activities, were successfully driven away by the PCG vessels from the territorial sea of Pag-asa, at a distance of four nautical miles."

"Notably, seventeen groups of CMM were observed in the vicinity of Julian Felipe Reef, with an estimated total count exceeding 100 vessels," he said.

"In response, the PCG vessels deployed their Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIB) to disperse the large CMM gathering. However, no CMM vessels reacted or made any attempts to vacate the area," he added.

Tarriela said the PCG has submitted a report to the National Task Force West Philippine Sea (NTFWPS), highlighting the presence of a Chinese warship, the continued appearance of alleged CMM vessels within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), as well as the aggressive actions of the CCG against PCG vessels. Robina Asido/DMS