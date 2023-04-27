DOH says face masks use is not mandatory in NCR

The Department of Health (DOH) denied that the mandatory use of face masks is back in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a public advisory Wednesday, the DOH said information on social media that "face masks should be worn at all times" after Metro Manila was placed under Alert Level 1 is false.

"The DOH continues to remind the public to be mindful of the information we share and source information from reputable sources," said the DOH.

"At present, Metro Manila is still under Alert Level 1," it added.

Existing policies say wearing of face masks in indoor and outdoor settings shall be voluntary, except in healthcare facilities, medical transport, and public transportation by land, air, or sea. DMS