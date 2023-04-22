Makati reports 48.3 degree Celsius heat index

Makati reported a 48.3 degree Celsius heat index was monitored on Friday noon by its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

In the official Facebook page of Makati, the DRRMO said the 48.3 degree Celsius heat index was recorded at 12:15 pm.

It described the heat index as "dangerous" and advised people to take proper precautions to avoid heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the highest heat index under its record was at 48 degree celsius in Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte on Friday noon.

Pagasa said the second highest heat index for the day was at 47 degrees in Legazpi City, Albay.

According to the Pagasa chart index, a reading of 41 to 51 degree Celsius was classified as "danger." and a heat index exceeding of 52 degree Celsius represented "extreme danger." Eric Acidre/DMS