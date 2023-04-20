Former defense secretary Lorenzana ''saddened'' by death of del Rosario

Former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he and his family were '' saddened'' by the passing of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario.

In a message to The Daily Manila Shimbun Wednesday, Lorenzana said he served for four years as defense attache under Del Rosario, who was Philippine Ambassador to the US, whom he called a ''great boss, a mentoring and a caring one.'

Del Rosario and Lorenzana worked to obtain $265 million for Filipino veterans of World War II during the time of then President Benigno Aquino III.

Del Rosario, best known for leading the fight to bring China before the Arbitral Tribunal which ruled that China's claim over the South China Sea, died on a plane en route to San Francisco on Tuesday. DMS