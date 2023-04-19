Marcos says del Rosario was ''esteemed public servant''

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. led lawmakers on Tuesday in expressing condolences over the passing of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario.

Del Rosario, 83, died while he was on his way to San Francisco, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced.

Del Rosario opposed China’s occupation of the Scarborough Shoal which led to the government bringing the case to the Arbitral Tribunal at The Hague in 2016.

The Arbitral Tribunal ruled that the Philippines has sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea and has jurisdiction over 200 nautical miles of the exclusive economic zone . However, China does not acknowledge the ruling.

Marcos lauded Del Rosario as an “honorable diplomat” and an “esteemed public servant”.

“I join the entire nation in mourning the passing of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, an honorable diplomat, and an esteemed public servant,” Marcos said in a statement.

“We thank his deep commitment to our national interest and his unwavering devotion to our shared values,” he added.

Former Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino, cousin of the late President Benigno Aquino III under whom del Rosario served as foreign affairs secretary, said the late diplomat had served the country with “honor, love, and courage”.

For his part, House Speaker Martin Romualdez in a statement called Del Rosario a “passionate defender” of the country’s sovereignty.

“Our country has just lost a consummate diplomat, a humble and conscientious public servant and civilian, and a staunch and passionate defender of national sovereignty,” Romualdez said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his loved ones, friends, associates, colleagues in government, and most especially to his family, at this most difficult time,” he added.

House Majority Manuel Jose Dalipe lauded him for being a “genuine statesman” and a true patriot.

“I have known Secretary Del Rosario as a true champion of our democracy and sovereignty having been one of one of the prime movers of our bid to secure the position of the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) in relation to our claims in the West Philippine Sea,” Dalipe said in a statement.

“While we have differed on many national issues, I have always admired Secretary Del Rosario for being a genuine statesman and a true Filipino patriot,” he added.

In a separate statement, House Deputy Minority Leader Rep. France Castro said: "Sec. Del Rosario was among those most vocal and firmly committed to defend our claim to the West Philippine Sea (WPS), his stand on this issue must be followed by the current foreign secretary and the Marcos administration."

For her part, Senator Risa Hontiveros said: ''We have just lost an esteemed diplomat who represented our country with utmost grace, honor, and dignity.”

“Sec. Del Rosario’s leadership inspired in us the courage and the creativity to fight for our national interest using lawful and diplomatic means. Defending and protecting our rights in the West Philippine Sea is an intergenerational battle, one we can win because of the work Sec. Del Rosario started, a work we will continue for the future of our country and our children,” she added.

“I have rarely met such a dignified and gentlemanly person who was also perfectly capable of fighting indefatigably for what he believed in. He preached and practiced what he called hard diplomacy. We must carry on his fight,” Hontiveros said.

Senator Francis Escudero, in a statement, said: “My sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of former Secretary Albert Del Rosario. I had the opportunity of working with him during the Aquino Administration and knew him to be a man of firm integrity and patriotism.”

Before serving as foreign affairs secretary under former President Benigno Aquino III, Del Rosario served as the Philippine Ambassador to the US from 2001 to 2006 under President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Jaspearl Tan/DMS