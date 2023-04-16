DOH projects HIV cases to hit 364,000 cases in seven years

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases are projected to triple its current numbers and reach 364,000 seven years from now, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

"The diagnosed cases among PLHIV (people living with HIV) have been increasing, with now a total of 112,028 reported cases from 1984 to February 2023," said National HIV & STI Surveillance and Strategic Information Unit head Noel Palaypayon.

"By 2030, the estimated PLHIV in the Philippines could reach 364,000," he said.

From only nine cases per day in 2012, Palaypayon said the daily HIV cases have climbed to 30 in 2017, 34 in 2021, and 47 in 2023.

"The upward trend is reflected of the number of diagnosed cases per year and per day," said Palaypayon.

The DOH official said the men having sex with men and transgender women population are those most vulnerable to HIV. DMS