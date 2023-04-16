Philippine, US marines conduct joint amphibious rapid exercise in Palawan

On Friday, the Philippine Marines and US Marine Corps conducted a joint amphibious raid exercise off the coast of Barangay Samariñana Brooke's Point, Palawan as part of the ongoing Balikatan exercise.

The exercise aims to enhance operational competencies of both countries and maintain a high level of readiness while improving combined military-to-military relations and capabilities.

The Philippine and US Marines executed the amphibious landing exercise, overseen by military experts, demonstrating their ability to carry out complex amphibious operations in various environments.

The exercise included the deployment of equipment such as landing craft, amphibious assault vehicles, and support vessels. The landing was executed with precision, ensuring the safe transportation of all troops and equipment to the beachhead. Philippine Marine Corps