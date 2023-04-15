Philippine, US ships sail towards Palawan for Balikatan exercise

Philippine and United States ships sailed towards Palawan as part of a drill to retake an Island from invaders during the this year's Balikatan exercise.

Lt. Joseph Ison, Naval Forces West public affairs officer, said after the table top exercise on Tuesday, Philippine and US warships departed from Subic Bay in Zambales on Wednesday.

"BRP Jose Rizal , one of the newest vessels in the inventory of the Philippine Navy and BRP Tarlac are underway entering the Wescom (Western Command) joint operational area. Along with them is the United States vessel USS Makin Island," he said.

Ison said the "vessels will meet up in the vicinity (of) Dumaran Island and perform communication exercises while enroute for the amphibious raid over the beach of Barangay Samarinana, Brooke’s Point all in the province of Palawan" on Friday.

"Western Command (Wescom) through Joint Task Force West (JTFW) and Naval Forces West (NFW), will assume control of the vessels while performing the different serials in Wescom joint operational area," he said. Robina Asido/DMS