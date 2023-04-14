Damage to agriculture from ''Amang'' at P12 million: DA

Damage to agriculture due to Tropical Depression ''Amang'' that weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) has reached more than P12 million, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Thursday.

"Based on the initial assessment of DA-Regional Field Office (RFO) V, damage and losses have been reported in rice, high value crops, and livestock amounting to P 12.34 million affecting 1,324 farmers, with volume of production loss at 663.9 metric tons (MT) and 1,096.6 hectares of agricultural areas in Camarines Sur and Sorsogon," the DA said.

The agriculture department noted that these figures are still subject to validation.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No.1 was lifted after ''Amang'' weakened to an LPA around 8 am. As of 11 am, Amang, which weakened into a low pressure area, was last spotted over the coastal waters of Polillo, Quezon while moving west northwestward at the speed of 10kph.

As of 12 noon, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) monitored 149 passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers, and 13 rolling cargoes that remain stranded in Southern Tagalog and Bicol regions while 14 vessels and 12 motorboats are still taking shelter due to rough sea.

The weather disturbance is expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours while the areas of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon are forecast to experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

"Isolated flash floods and rain-induced landslides remain possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,'' it added. Robina Asido/DMS