Marcos says gov't looking for ways to increase war veterans pensions

PILAR, Bataan- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government is looking for ways to strengthen pensions for war veterans as he led the commemoration of the 81st Day of Valor in Bataan on Monday.

"We are looking at ways on how we can strengthen the system that provides pensions for the veterans, if we do not fix the system, it will not last long because we have set aside a big amount in the budget for pension," Marcos said in an interview with reporters after the event.

"There were others who retired before their retirable age. These problems will come out, that is why, what we are doing is to make sure that there is a system so that our veterans will receive their right pension," he said.

Marcos said once the system is fixed, the government would be able to look into other benefits for the veterans.

"If we are able to fix this, then we can look at what else we can give them, especially for the World War II veterans. If you can remember, a few years ago, it was only a few years ago when our veterans were recognized, and received their backpay," he said.

"Those frontline fighters who survived during the war are around 500,000, and only around 1,000 are still alive, that is why we really have to help and take care of them because they made an ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of the Philippines," he added.

As he attended the event, Gavina Clemente Manuel alias "Commander Alma", 97, one of the Filipina fighters who was a Hukbalahap member under Squadron 19 of the 3rd Pampanga Regiment remembered how she fought against the Japanese Imperial Army in Mariveles, Bataan and Tarlac during World War II.

"When I was young, I really wanted to become a soldier. I didn't like rice farming. I really wanted to fight. The Japanese are cruel, we were about to hide when we saw them killing the sibling of my mother, so we united and fought," she said.

Manuel said she was just 18 years old when she fought against the Japanese Imperial Army using an automatic rifle loaded with a banana-type magazine.

Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa expressed his "utmost respects to the war veterans who have greatly contributed to the peace and security that we all enjoy today."

"We, the Japanese people, feel deeply most for our country’s before and during the second World War. Wishing lasting peace for the common good while trusting in the peace and justice of the peace-loving people, we are determined to uphold the rule-based global order," he said.

Despite the horrible experience of the Philippines during World War II, Koshikawa stressed that "eight decades after the war, Japan and the Philippines have become the closest of friends."

"We are deeply grateful for the forgiveness and graciousness of the Filipinos. As well as the tireless effort of both our predecessors. Likewise, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, once divided by war, are now mutually trusting democratic partners working toward a common goal to preserve peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"Committed to our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, we firmly oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, especially in the East and South China Sea. We cannot allow any military and economic power to undermine the very foundation of existing global order and plunge the world into conflict, chaos, and tragedy," he added.

In her speech, US Embassy in the Philippines Charge d'Affaires (CDA) Heather Variava who was accompanied by 18 members of the US Armed Forces during the event said the United States "recommit to the quest for peace so that future generations will not experience the horrors of those who live through wars and conflicts."

"Together, today we honor the valor so clearly on display on this peninsula 81 years ago. We reflect on the courage, bravery, commitment, and readiness to make the ultimate sacrifice as so many did," she said

"To all of the veterans and active duty service members joining us today, thank you for your service. To our veterans, thank you for your service," she added. Robina Asido/DMS