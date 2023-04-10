Marcos: Araw ng Kagitingan shows Filipinos’ ‘indomitable spirit'

The commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor only shows to the whole world the Filipino people’s “indomitable spirit” in the face of challenges and adversity, President Ferdinand Marcos said on Sunday.

In his message, Marcos pointed out that the country has faced numerous challenges that “tested our faith yet showed the world the indomitable spirit of every Filipino.”

“Defined by our feats rather than our trials, we have emerged as a nation that stands tall and proud, guided by the principles of justice, truth and democracy,” the President said.

“We have staunchly proven time and again that we are never the same after each adversity for we always rise to meet every challenge head-on with grit, grace and determination,” the chief executive noted.

To honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives in pursuit of democracy and freedom, the President said that “we may also re-examine our values and honor their lives by speaking up against discrimination, extending help to those in need, and working towards a better future.”

“May we also learn to make wise and sound decisions so that we may address our country’s pressing problems with compassion and concern for others,” Marcos added.

The President said as the nation commemorates the sacrifices of the country’s forefathers who fought long and hard for its freedom, “let us also bear in mind that our actions today determine the future of our country, including the succeeding generations.

“Together, let us strive towards developing a more humane, fair, and progressive society that allows our citizenry to relish their liberty and achieve their individual and collective aspirations,” Marcos pointed out. Presidential News Desk