Easter Sunday an opportunity for renewal, recovery: Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. urged Catholic Filipinos to view Easter Sunday as a time of renewal and recovery.

“May this day be an opportunity for us to pause and give thanks for the opportunity for renewal and recovery as we push through our quest for genuine unity and progress for all. Indeed, Easter teaches us that, as long as we live our life in Christ, love and hope will remain ever so boundless and will be the cornerstones for positive transformation in society,” Marcos said in a statement released Sunday.

“Today, we are witnesses to the triumph of the resurrection of our Savior that inspires us to be stewards of faith and compassion no matter the circumstances. As we celebrate the magnificent glory of our risen Savior, let us all take into heart this Christian foundation as we work hard for and welcome better days for ourselves, our families, and our neighbors as well. I wish everyone a meaningful and solemn observance,” he added.

Easter Sunday is a religious holiday that marks Jesus Christ's resurrection three days after His death by crucifixion. Jaspearl Tan/DMS